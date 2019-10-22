JOB ALERT: Tipperary company Horizon Offsite hiring a Quantity Surveyor

Horizon Offsite is a leading manufacturer and installer of light gauge steel frames for Commercial and Residential Construction Projects in Ireland and the U.K.

Due to continued growth, the company wishes to recruit a Quantity Surveyor based at its Cahir, County Tipperary, offices.

Main duties and responsibilities are as follows:

- Measurement of drawings received with client enquiries.

- Preparing and collating accurate, detailed and timely tenders based on drawings, specifications, bills of quantities and other information received.

- Follow up and clarification of the contents of tenders with clients.

- Examine all contracts to be awarded from a contractual perspective.

- Work closely with the finance and contracts functions.

- Applications for payment and final account agreement.

Qualifications and experience

Degree/diploma in quantity surveying/construction economics or a related discipline. Knowledge of the construction acts and building regulations.

Three to four years quantity surveying or related experience.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook.

Personal attributes

The person will require a high level of attention to detail, accuracy and an ability to communicate commercially with customers and other senior management, together with an aptitude for the construction industry.

Remuneration package

An attractive remuneration package will be made available to the right candidate.

Applications

If interested, please forward your CV by email to info@horizonos.ie.