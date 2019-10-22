Outstanding achievement for Tipperary company Eyesight Opticians

A County Tipperary based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Eyesight Opticians was awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation. This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick, and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by. “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star Awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader Awards, and promoting peer dialogue among members. The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie.

Eyesight Opticians is delighted to receive Business All-Star Accreditation. Its team has been very busy over the last eight weeks working with the All-Ireland Business Foundation to achieve the Business All-Star Accreditation Certificate. This accreditation is an outstanding achievement and recognises the hard work and dedication of the team in providing a best in class service to all our customers. It looks forward to attending the gold medal ceremony at Croke Park, Dublin.

Business All-Star accredited companies are defined as progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity. In achieving this accreditation, Eyesight Opticians join a unique group of businesses and it believes this continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving service to customers and suppliers. The three pillars of All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation are performance, trust and customer centricity.

Contact Eyesight Opticians

62 Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on 067-33887

Friar Street, Cashel, on 062-65467

48 Main Street, Tipperary Town, on 062-52005.