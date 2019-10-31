Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Murphys Pharmacy, Templemore require a front of house shop assistant. See page 42 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Tipperary ETB are seeking applications for the following positions: Grade V staff officer with initial duties in Further Education Quality Assurance and Grade V staff officer with initial duties in Further Education to support apprenticeships and traineeships activity. See page 42 for further information on both roles.

• North Tipperary Development Company are inviting applications from community/ voluntary/ not for profit groups and organisations interested in providing good quality short term work placements for suitable candidates. See page 42 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 42 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all jobs.