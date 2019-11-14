Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for the following: panel of attendants/ cleaners based in Scoil Ruain, Killenaule for 31.20 hours per week. Close of entries is 12 noon on November 20, 2019. See page 56 for more information.

• Tipperary County Council invite applications for the following positions: 1. Fire fighters to fill current vacancies in brigades in Borrisokane, Cahire, Cloughjordan and Thurles. 2. Leisure attendants at Nenagh pool. 3. School warden, Carrick-on-Suir (part time). See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Martin Reddin Ltd are looking to hire a senior quantity surveyor and a junior quantity surveyor for their Portlaoise office. Further information is available on page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• CAREDOC are inviting applications from registered general nurses to work as telephone triage nurses in Cashel. More information is available on page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Iconic Newspapers are hiring planning and production operatives for their Portlaoise office. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• A number of roles are available as part of Music Generation Tipperary. Please see page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 56 and 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all jobs.