Brow N Beauty Training Academy now open in Tipperary

Tipperary’s Brow N Beauty Training Academy offer all the latest up-and-coming treatments available in Europe here in Ireland.

Owned by Kerri Ann Ryan (CIDESCO, CIBTAC and ITEC), Brow N Beauty Training Academy is based at Crann Ard, Fethard Road, Clonmel.

Training courses include henna brows, brow Lamination, lash lifting, lash botox, threading and more. High standard training with experienced tutors who have international experience. High-quality kits provided with each course to get your career off to a flying start.

“Brow N Beauty Training Academy provide fully accredited and insurable courses to beauty therapists and salons wishing to add new services. Our tutors have hands-on salon experience in each treatment, so our courses are thorough with a lot of added tips,” says salon owner and beauty tutor Kerri Ann Ryan.

Brow N Beauty Training Academy has nine treatment rooms, free car parking directly outside and wheelchair access. Its location is ideal for salons and therapists from Kilkenny, Cork, Waterford or Limerick wishing to train.

Contact Kerri by calling 052-612 8657 or emailing brownbeautytraining@gmail.com.