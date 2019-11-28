Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Walsh Mushrooms Golden ltd are currently recruiting for horticultural workers in Golde, Co. Tipperary.

• Stakelums Home & Hardware have two full time sales positions available for an immediate start. Close of entries is Monday, December 2.

• EmployAbility Service North Tipperary are recruiting for an employment specialist IPS. Full time, fixed term until December 31, 2020. Co-located betweeh HSE Community Mental Health Team, Thurles and EmployAbility North Tipperary, Nenagh.

• Ely Transport are recruiting for a number of roles including warehouse operatives, experienced rigid drivers and a part time office administrator.

• Clune Mushrooms Ltd are currently seeking to recruit 10 experienced mushroom operatives.

• Spa View Veterinary Clinic are recruiting for a business accounts administrator. Experience in Sage Accounts and payroll is necessary.

• A long established legal practice are seeking a secretary to join their firm. Must have computer skills and exceptional attention to details.

• Martin Reddin Ltd are looking to hire a senior quantity surveyor and a junior quantity surveyor for their Portlaoise office.

• Eurospar Templemore require a store manager on a temporary basis.

• Dinan Timber Products are recruiting a warehouse operative. Knowledge of timber and forklift driving desirable.

• Remen Agri & General Supplies require a service engineer for a growing milking machine firm based in South Tipperary.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 68 and 69 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all jobs.