Experience the fantastic Dunnes Stores Jetland

In the 1960s The Jetland Ballroom on the Ennis Road was the place to meet - one of Ireland’s biggest ballrooms where top international acts such as Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison took to the stage.

Now people have a brand new reason to head to the Jetland, with the unveiling of the all new Dunnes Stores Jetland, offering an exciting and innovative shopping experience in collaboration with some of the leading Irish names in food, fashion and homeware, all under one roof and all delivering on the Dunnes Stores promise of better value.

This new state-of-the-art store will be celebrating its official unveiling from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 December with a weekend full of festive fashion, food, lots of giveaways and fun for all the family.

At the unveiling weekend there will be opportunities to meet some of Ireland’s best fashion, beauty and home designers, including Paul Costelloe, whose father was from Limerick; Carolyn Donnelly; Brendan Courtney; Sonya Lennon; Leigh Tucker; Diarmuid Gavin; Derrick Carberry; and Limerick’s own Celia Holman Lee, will be coordinating fashion shows throughout the weekend.

There will also be a wide range of activities in the new state-of-the-art Food Hall, where some of Ireland’s leading food producers will be on hand to meet and greet and to invite shoppers to sample some of their signature and award winning products including Ireland’s favourite chef Neven Maguire who will be there to celebrate the arrival of his exclusive Cookware Collection with a very special Cookery Demo on Friday, December 6 at 6pm.

The store, which is on the Ennis Road in Limerick, will be open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sunday.