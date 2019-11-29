Christmas bonus for Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union members

Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union Ltd is reporting a strong 2019.

The credit union has provided €5.8 million in loans to the local community over the past year. Membership has grown and it now holds total assets of €70 million.

Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union will continue to be open for lending for 2020. The credit union encourages members to come to it first when they need credit for a car, holiday, home improvements or college fees.

The credit union is also pleased to announce that it will be proposing a loan interest rebate of 15% this year to its valued members. This is the fifth year in a row that the credit union is offering its members a return on borrowing from them with the loan interest rebate. As a result, an extra €110,000 will be pumped into the local economy during the month of December.

A 15% loan interest rebate and a 0.1% dividend rate will be presented to the credit union AGM for approval on December 9.

Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union has been serving the area since 1962 and continues to be there for those in the local community who need a helping hand by offering affordable, flexible loans to members and a secure environment for members’ savings.

“Having enjoyed a strong year in 2019, Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union is now very much looking to the future,” says manager Sean McDonnell.

“We are working hard to ensure that we will further enhance services for our members and meet the demand for different services and products. We see great opportunities for the credit union to grow and strengthen for our members in the coming year and this will be our priority.”