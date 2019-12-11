Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Premier Insurance are recruiting for a personal lines executive. See page 63 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Excel Electrical are recruiting for an experienced quantity surveyor/ estimator based at their head office in Callan, Co. Kilkenny. See page 63 for more information.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for part time adult educator: door security/ guarding skills. Close of applications is December 18. See page 63 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 63 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all jobs.