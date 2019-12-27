Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• Caredoc Community Intervention Team (CIT) have opportunities for registered general nursing positions. See page 41 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• A nurse is required for a busy medical centre in Clonmel (minimum 3 days per week). See page 42 of this week's The Nationalist for more information.

• A driver/ general operative is required for a part time position. Full clean licence essential. See page 42 of this week's The Nationalist for more information.

• Egis Lagan Services Cahir is recruiting a part time maintenance administrator. See page 42 of this week's The Nationalist for more information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist.