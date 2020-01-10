Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• The Tipperary Star are currently recruiting for a commercial manager with a proven sales ability to head up our busy commercial team working across both print and digital in the Thurles office of the Tipperary Star. The successful candidate will be assertive, keen to get ahead of the competition, innovative in their approach and disciplined about holding themselves accountable for results. Excellent communication skills and an ability to inspire others are also essential criteria. A full driving license is also required. See page 47 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Agricultural sales executive required for expanding agri merchant division in Cahir. Full time permanent position. See page 47 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star in shops now.