Bobby Farrell & Sons Ltd, Painting Contractors are expanding the team

Bobby Farrell & Sons Ltd, Painting Contractors require Painters for an immediate start

Bobby Farrell & Sons Ltd, Painting Contractors, Ballycurrane, Thurles, Co Tipperary, require Painters for an immediate start .

- Must be willing to travel.

- Driving licence required but not essential.

- Safe Pass and manual handling required.

For further information, please call the office on (0504) 23540 or email C.V to: office@bobbyfarrellandsons. ie