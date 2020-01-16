SPONSORED CONTENT
Bobby Farrell & Sons Ltd, Painting Contractors are expanding the team
Bobby Farrell & Sons Ltd, Painting Contractors require Painters for an immediate start
Bobby Farrell & Sons Ltd, Painting Contractors, Ballycurrane, Thurles, Co Tipperary, require Painters for an immediate start .
- Must be willing to travel.
- Driving licence required but not essential.
- Safe Pass and manual handling required.
For further information, please call the office on (0504) 23540 or email C.V to: office@bobbyfarrellandsons. ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on