New president appointed at South Tipperary Women in Business Network

South Tipperary Women in Business Network has announced the appointment of Andrea Keenan as its new president.

Owner of the Foot Care Centre at Oakville in Clonmel, Andrea’s priority for the coming year will be to encourage new members to the network, especially anyone who has just set up their own business in South Tipperary or is in the process of doing so.

Current network members operate businesses in a wide range of sectors including retail, healthcare, beauty, travel, tourism, catering and coaching. Andrea hopes to encourage women from these and other sectors to get involved, to share their stories and experiences of being a woman in business.

South Tipperary Women in Business Network was established in 2003 to provide opportunities for businesswomen to network and share ideas, providing support, training and mentoring along with increasing business contacts in a supportive environment.

The group, which is supported by the Local Enterprise Office, meets monthly at Clonmel Park Hotel. Guest speakers at these monthly meetings range from inspirational entrepreneurs to experts in a variety of business fields such as sales and marketing, public relations, branding, finance, and business development.

For further information on South Tipperary Women in Business Network, contact Ita Horan at the Local Enterprise Office Tipperary on ita.horan@leo.tipperarycoco.ie or 052-6129466.

New members can also contact the network via Facebook.