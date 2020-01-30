Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• The Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly invites applications for the position of religious education secretary. This is a two year fixed term contract. A full job description is available here. Close of entries is Friday, February 28. See page 53 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• MW Hire Group are looking to hire a mechanical fitter. Close of entries is February 15. See page 53 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details.

• MW Hire Group are looking to hire a plant hire and sales assistant. Close of entries is February 15. See page 53 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details.

• O'Neill Foley Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors are looking to recruit for a number of positions within the company. See page 53 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on all roles available.

• The OPW are inviting applications from craft stonemasons/ stonecutters. Close of entries is Thursday, February 13. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Iconic News are hiring a regional commercial manager to work across their portfolio of digital media platforms and print news titles in Co. Tipperary. See page 54 for full details.

• A second level school in the Thurles area requires a teacher for casual substitution that may arise. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Premier Insurances are recruiting for a number of roles. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Tim Looby Accountants are recruiting for a practice accountant based in their office in Thurles. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star in shops now.