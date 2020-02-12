Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• An administrator is required for Music Generation Tipperary (three year, fixed term contract). Closing date for applications is Thursday, February 27 at 12 noon.

• Tipperary Groundworks LTD require an accounts administrator to cover a maternity position commencing mid March 2020. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information.

• Scoil Angela Ursuline Primary School require a part time caretaker. This post of for 30 hours per week. Full clean drivers licence is essential. Close of entries is Wednesday, February 26. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Sunday staff are required for a convenience store, five miles from Thurles. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for details on how to apply.

• Dew Valley are hiring an IT business support analyst. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Centenary Home & Garden Cashel are recruiting a retail assistant to join their highly motivated team. Close of entries is February 19. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star in shops now.