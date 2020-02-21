Come to Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors Thurles for all your motoring needs

Noel Murphy & John Ryan are the proprietors of the very popular Murphy & Ryan Motor factors store in Thurles.

Based in their recently renovated unit within Turtulla Business Park they cater for parts for all makes and models of cars/vans/jeeps etc.

They also cover the full bodyshop range and they mix paint & aerosols on site.



Murphy & Ryan have anything that you might need from bulbs to batteries, from clutches to car seat covers, you name it. They've got it.

Call in for your pre NCT or DOE requirements and any member of the team will help you out.



Also don't forget that special person in your life, give them the gift of choice...a Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors Gift Voucher might just make their day!



Tel: 0504 23699

Contact Noel on 086 2091678

Or John on 086 2091613



Find them on Facebook @murphyandryan