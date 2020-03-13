Tipperary Credit Union issue coronavirus statement to members

With the coronavirus (Covid-19) now in the Republic of Ireland, Tipperary Credit Union is conscience that some members may wish to avoid coming into the offices to carry out transactions.

Therefore, Tipperary Credit Union would like to remind members that most credit union services are available online or over the phone.

Register for online banking to have full 24/7 access from home

Online banking is the easiest way to ensure you have access to your savings without calling to any of the branches. Members that have registered for cuonline+ online banking can:

• Transfer money online

• Pay Bills

• Set up payees and internal transfers

• Apply for a loan

• Calculate loan repayments

How can I access my money?

Use Tipperary Credit Union's new debit card to access your savings. "Our new current account service with optional contactless MasterCard debit card is now available to members. If you have not as of yet availed of this service and you are registered for online banking you can apply online using our easy online application," according to Tipperary Credit Union.

"We also offer a standalone ATM service where members can withdraw and lodge funds (savings only) at our ATM located at our head office. If you wish to apply for our ATM card please visit any branch office and complete an application form."

How can I pay my loan?

Use your debit card to pay over the phone. Freephone 1800 62 22 62 or locate your local branch number. More information is available on the Tipperary Credit Union website.