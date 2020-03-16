BUSINESS
Post Offices will remain open and Postal Service to operate as normal
An Post is carefully monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 (coronavirus). Detailed Business Continuity Plans are in place and we are working closely with the HSE Expert team, the Health Threats Coordination Group and international postal organisations.
- In order to help keep Ireland’s supply-chains running, An Post is working to ensure the continuity of mails, parcels and post office services over the coming weeks.
- Mails & Parcel collection and delivery services will operate as normal (except to countries to which services are suspended - currently China and Mongolia).
- Delivery times may vary as we strive to facilitate flexible working times for staff.
- The HSE advises that there is no evidence of a risk of contracting the virus that causes Covid-19 by handling money, mails or parcels.
- All Post Offices will remain open for business as usual.
- Special arrangements for post office customers unable to collect their regular DEASP payments (e.g. Pensions) are now in place. A nominated Temporary Agent may collect the payment on their behalf, on production of necessary ID and documentation – Details at the Post Office or anpost.com.
- State Savings and An Post Money Current Account services are working normally
- Please see anpost.com for updates
“At this difficult time for everyone, our objective is to ensure the health & safety of staff, the continuity of business for An Post’s customers and to assist the national effort wherever possible” said An Post CEO, David McRedmond.
