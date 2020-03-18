As a busy stay at home mum of three, Ann Hynes joined her local Unislim class to learn how to live a healthy lifestyle and lose two stone.

Never in a million years did she think that 38 years later she would have become a successful business woman after building her own empire of classes and progressing through Unislim to become a trainer, recruitment manager and area manager.

“I only joined Unislim to lose weight after I had my third child,” Ann recalls.

“I felt nervous about going along to my first class. However, the leader Victoria made me feel at ease. The other members were welcoming and I quickly felt part of the community.

“Unislim’s ethos was amazing. It wasn’t a diet - it was a lifestyle change which allowed me to achieve my target weight and maintain it. It was the perfect way to lose weight healthily and I knew very quickly that I wanted to be part of the team.”

Ann started off covering for Victoria when she was off and loved it. “I was thrilled when I got the opportunity to be a leader. It was the dream job. Flexible, great earning potential and the job satisfaction just made it. This is a brilliant role for the right person and I would encourage anyone who has the smallest inkling about becoming a coach to get in touch. You get fabulous training, ongoing support and we can work with you so this fits in with your life.”

To get involved with Unislim, call 1850 603 020, email hello@unislimcom and visit www.unislim.com/become-a-leader.