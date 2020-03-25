Silver lining in battling superbugs at The Skin Herbalist

Looking back in history, colloidal silver was the number one remedy to stop the spread of viruses.

Colloidal silver is claimed to be anti-viral, anti-fungal and a great infection fighter.

Medical firms including London listed Smith & Nephew are turning to the old remedy of silver as they seek innovative ways to combat the nasties and superbugs. Silver has antibacterial/antiviral properties and is often a critical element in bandages used to treat surgical wounds.

I am pleased to report an in vitro laboratory study conducted by Smith & Nephew indicated that a silver coated dressing could kill antibiotic resistant superbugs. The product is already on the market as a dressing for burns.

In my humble opinion, bacteria and viruses have great difficulty in developing immunity to silver because the silver breaks down cell walls and interferes obviously with their respiration and reproduction.

Before World War II, the most powerful anti-viral, antibacterial and antifungal substance known to medicine was colloidal silver, or small parts of silver, colloidal in size, suspended in distilled water. It was effective against more than 650 different illness-causing bacteria, viruses or fungi. In fact, these days it has been used aggressively to coat vital hospital equipment.

Michael Dirienzo, executive director of the Silver Institute, said today’s advances in technology have enabled medical equipment producers to introduce silver coated instruments for use in treating patients, eliminating on contact, every bacterial, fungal and viral exposure.

Colloidal silver can be used in the home for wound disinfecting, mouthwash, hand disinfecting, spray on cutting boards, counters etc. Disinfect your toilet, shower and bath with colloidal silver. Children all too often put toys in their mouths - spray the toys with the silver solution.

This article is for educational purposes only. Patrick makes no medical claims.