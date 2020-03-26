Clonmel's John Kennedy Motors cease normal business amid Covid-19 pandemic

John Kennedy Motors on the Cashel Road in Clonmel, County Tipperary, has ceased operating normal business amid the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our staff and customers at all times and in particular at this time," a statement from John Kennedy Motors reads.

"We will continue to provide a limited after sales and sales services for the short-term and will review the situation daily. We will fulfill all our servicing and repair commitments made to date and will try to accommodate any customer requirements that will arise in the short-term. We would request our customers to defer all non-essential work at this time.

"In effect, our offices will remain open for the short-term with only required staff in attendance, and we continue to monitor and assess the situation in accordance with Government and HSE guidance. We will keep our customers updated through our Facebook and website platforms."

If you have any questions, contact John Kennedy Motors in Clonmel on 052-6121177 during business hours or email johnkennedy@ johnkennedymotors.ie at any time.