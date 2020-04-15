Win a year's supply of organic hand soap and shampoo with The Skin Herbalist

Win a year's supply of organic hand soap (12 bars) and shampoo bar (6 bars) with The Skin Herbalist

Skin Herbalist calming dry skin

Covid-19 has left us very diligent about washing our hands very often. But the constant over-exposure to oil stripping chemical soap and hot water can leave your hands cracked, dry, red and irritated.

For many of us with skin problems and conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis, the constant washing routine can make a bad situation worse. But using good common sense can restore your hand health whilst keeping yourself safe.

Very hot water can strip and drain the skin of its natural oils, sadly leading to dry and cracked skin. It is best to use luke-warm water whilst washing your hands with a good old fashioned, natural, hand-made soap. It’s much kinder to your skin.

If you suffer with sensitive skin, avoid common ‘nasties’ such as Sodium Laureth Sulphate (SLS).

For best practice use an unscented, hand-made soap with pure mother natural hydrating ingredients. For example, glycerine as well as ceramides, shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, avocado oil etc.

These soothing ingredients will help decrease the irritation overall.

The Skin Herbalist highly recommends avocado handmade soap.

