BUSINESS: Preparation defines law firm's future as it deals with Covid 19 crisis

Marcella Sheehy took over as principal at Sheehy Manton Solicitors, Fethard in March 2019 and the firm has been going from strength to strength since.

Here she talks about how the firm is dealing with clients and its business during the Covid 19 crisis -

Since the takeover of this firm I have employed more staff and the firm has expanded its client base. It is my aim to see the firm continue to grow, and not be blighted by the current crisis we are all in.

I and my team have therefore worked extremely hard to keep the firm operating since the crisis began.

Since the crisis began we as a firm have embraced technological adoption so that work can continue.

We have the technology in place so that we can work remotely. If we are in the office we have adapted so that we can be two metre distance from others and comply with social distancing guidelines and we implement the HSE/Government guidelines that are in place.

We have seen an increase of instructions from people, who are in lockdown outside this jurisdiction, countries such as Scotland, Saudi Arabia, America.

We have been able to progress their instructions by zoom consultations so that when they return to this jurisdiction their instruction has not been impaired by the crisis.

Our firm's website is modern and user friendly and is easily assessable.

We have received a lot of concern from people who either wish to make a will or change their current will and how can they do that.

We have been able to take, instructions by phone or zoom consultation. Then a draft will sent to the client by e-mail for approval and amendment before the execution of the will.

We have met with the client at a safe distance and they bring their own pen with them. I and my secretary witness the signature of the client with each having our own pens.

There is a way around most things in life. It is however how you adapt that counts.

The coming weeks and months will inevitably present different challenges and hurdles.

However, it is how prepared we are as a firm that will define the future of my practice. I believe I have the right team and work ethic that will withstand this crisis and continue with the plan to grow this firm.