JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• O'Meara's Bar and Restaurant Portumna require a fully qualified chef. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• A food business in Tipperary is recruiting for a full time position for a general operative/ part time delivery driver to join their team. The successful candidate should carry a full clean driving licence. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Grain haulage opportunities in Dairygold Co-Op 2020. Applicants are invited to tender for the seasonal grain haulage Dairygold 2020. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

