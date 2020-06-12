Tipperary jobs round up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Mackey, specialists in steel fabrication and installation, are currently recruiting for a number of positions including a project manager, draughtsman, civil engineers, structural steel fabricators, structural steel erectors and stainless steel fabricators. For application details see page 43 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• An experienced credit controller/ administrator is required for a busy office in Tipperary. 20/30 hours per week. The ideal candidate must have excellent analytical skills, five years experience and strong organisational skills. For full details on the role and application details see page 43 of this week's Tipperary Star.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 43 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.