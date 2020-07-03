Burgess welcomes support grant for small businesses in Tipperary

Cashel councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the announcement of the €1,000 Enterprise Support Grant to supporting small businesses.

The Enterprise Support Grant will be made available to assist self-employed recipients who are exiting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) scheme.

This will provide owners with a once-off grant of up to €1,000 to re-start their business. A fund of €12m has been allocated for the extension of this grant.

The grant will be payable to self-employed micro enterprises which employ fewer than 10 people, have an annual turnover of less than €1 million and are not eligible for support from the Covid-19 Business Restart Grant or other similar business reopening grants.

“I am acutely aware that some small self-employed businesses may face difficulties in transitioning from the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to a reliance on normal trading income once again, particularly in situations where normal trading conditions have not fully resumed.”

”I am glad to see that the extension of the grant to eligible recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will provide businesses with a once-off payment of up to €1,000 to help them achieve this. This measure is vital in assisting small businesses to begin there restart in operating,” said Cllr Burgess.