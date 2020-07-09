Tipperary jobs round up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Loughmore NS require a secretary (15 hours per week - 3 per school day) with a degree of flexibility. The position is subject to a 4-month probationary period and satisfactory Garda Vetting. Fore more information on the role click here.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for the following posts that may arise: Part-time further education and training tutor pool and Part-time adult educators pool. See page 43 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Experienced forklift driver required for O'Dwyer Steel, Dundrum. See page 43 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 43 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.