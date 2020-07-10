'It's great to be getting back to normal' - business getting back into the swing in Tipperary

“It’s great to be back to normal,” said Bridget Keogh, a waitress in Flanagan’s Lane Restaurant in the heart of Tipperary Town. “Yes” agreed her friend Sandra Swords, who works in the nearby Lowry’s Bar: “It’s the ‘new normal’! You miss the routine”.

There was a tentative air of rebirth and renewal in Tipp as businesses reopened and regulars were welcomed once more.

“I haven’t seen you in ages!” was a common remark. “It’s great that places like this are open again,” said Caitriona Crowe to the owner of Flanagan’s Lane, Niamh Quinn McIlveney.

Niamh and her husband Gary had just taken over the café when lockdown came in. It was unfortunate timing but fair play to them for persevering - and Tipp people wish them great success for the future.

Speaking of new beginnings, it was very heartening for local people to see the enthusiasm of new start-up businesses like Camden Barbers, Sweet Whisk (who make delicious pastries), Lauren Martin Makeup Artistry, Sculpt Makeup and Brow Bar, and My Granola.

The latter is an initiative of Barry Quinn from Marian Terrace and sells at Flanagan’s Lane, the Market Yard and Cahir Farmers’ Market.

Barry sums up his product as “savoury and sweet, crunchy and fruity, and leaves you wanting more – handmade in small batches in Tipp town”.

It has been a very difficult time for long-standing small businesses and sadly, some have decided to call it a day.

We think especially of Greene’s Newsagent and wish Tom and Kathleen well for times ahead. We are very grateful for their years of service to the town.