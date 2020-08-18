Hotel cancellations over Tipperary Covid-19 cases ‘deeply concerning’

Concerns have been raised in the Tipperary hospitality sector after hotels and other businesses experienced cancellations over the current Covid-19 situation in the county.

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce president Paula Carney-Hoffler said she is “deeply concerned” about the impact visitor cancellations will have on the sector locally.

“Over the weekend a small number of people have tested positive for Covid-19. Most of these results are localised in one small cluster around Golden,” she said.

Ms Carney-Hoffler called for improvements to testing timelines. “Ideally results should be returned within 24 hours to avoid supposition,” she said.

"Visitors who are planning to come to Tipperary need to be given the opportunity to base their decisions not to travel on fact, not fiction.”