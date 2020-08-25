JOB ALERT! Gardaí launch open competition for managerial position

An Garda Síochána has launched an open competition for the appointment of an ISO Quality Manager.

The International Standards Organisation sets standards that are recognised worldwide relating to quality management systems that are designed to assist organisations in ensuring that they meet the needs of their stakeholders.

The ISO Quality Manager with An Garda Síochána coordinates the activities required to meet the ISO 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 quality standards.

Quality managers monitor and advise on the performance of the quality management system, produce data and report on performance, measuring against set standards.

They will liaise with other managers and staff throughout the Garda National Technical Bureau to ensure that the quality management system is functioning properly.

Where appropriate, they advise on changes and how to implement them, providing training, tools and techniques to enable others to achieve quality standards.

The role of the ISO Quality Manager involves a wide range of responsibilities which can be viewed online.



Closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, September 18.