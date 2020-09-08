Tipperary hair and beauty salon Hemera 'here to shake things up'

“We are here to shake things up while being true to ourselves,” says Coia Dahill, founder and owner of leading Clonmel hair and beauty salon Hemera.

Hemera opened its doors on Davis Road (beside Dunnes Stores), Clonmel, Tipperary in 2016 with three employees and quickly grew a loyal following and clientele in the area.

Hemera’s tremendous success has seen its team grow to 10 and the state of the art salon has since relocated to a larger premises (the old Tipp FM building) on Davis Road.

An educator with Joico, Hemera owner Coia Dahill is renowned for educating her staff and salons across the country. “Employees are given the opportunity to grow and flourish at Hemera, and are provided with ongoing education to the highest level. This ensures that customers are given the best service possible,” says Hemera manager Gill Maher.

Hemera specialise in tailored colours, precision cutting and 12-week blow-drys. The salon also has two makeup artists, a brow bar and a nail bar.

When the Covid-19 pandemic closed businesses last March, Hemera was proactive in keeping in touch with its loyal customers. The salon set up an online store where customers can shop for their favourite products. “It really took off,” Gill smiles.

“We launched our own brand of hair extensions and we stock a number of brands in the salon and on our website such as Joico, Alfaparf, Nioxin, Olaplex and our sister brand Chroma Beauty. People are more than welcome to contact us by phone, email or through social media with queries about what products would suit their needs,” Gill continues.

Gill says numerous measures have been implemented to ensure that customers have a relaxing, safe and memorable experience at Hemera. “We are very lucky that the salon is so spacious. We had 14 stations, which has allowed us to implement social distancing between them and still cater for our customers," she says.

"We have free standing screens in place where needed and two private rooms for anyone who feels nervous or has an underlying condition. We want our clients to feel relaxed and confident in our salon,” Gill reassures.

Contact Hemera

Hemera caters for all age groups, from primary school girls to grandparents looking for good vibes and great hair.

Contact the salon on 052-6127226 or via email on hello@hemera.ie. Shop online at hemera.ie and visit Hemera on Facebook and Instagram.