Clonmel Covers celebrating the Ploughing with online sale

Clonmel Covers was started in 1990 and to date has become one of the largest manufactures of waterproof covers in Ireland.

Clonmel Covers manufactures a large range of products including truck and skip covers, windbreakers for farm buildings, and protection covers for golf greens, boats and machine covers of every shape and size.

"For over 30 years we have been working across a variety of sectors such as transport, farming, industrial and leisure pharma, and over the years we have gained a wealth of knowledge that enable us to provide a quality service," the team at Clonmel Covers say.

"We manufacture EasyFit windbreakers and machine covers for the farming sector, as well as industrial covers for a variety of uses. We also manufacture truck, boat and golf green covers, covers for all kinds of outdoor areas, padded products for the sports and leisure industries, and also padded products to suit the needs of the equestrian sector.

"We have recently added an online shop feature to our website, which allows customers to buy a range of our products and materials including PVC material, ratchets and our EasyFit Windbreakers.

"We are staying up-to-date on the current health and safety regulations and environmental legislation, and are constantly changing our processes and procedures instead of doing things the way they have always been done. We are finding new ways of customising products to suit individual customers needs."

