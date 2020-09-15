Easyfix leading the way in livestock comfort market

Easyfix’s story began in 1996.

Easyfix was born out of a belief that there had to be a more comfortable way for cattle to be housed on concrete slats. And so it was proven.

“The very first product we brought to market was our Easyfix SR slat rubber, a rubber slat covering which to this day remains one of our best-selling products. The product proved an immediate success, providing animals with increased grip, confidence, thrive and welfare. The product can be seen excelling across the globe from Ireland to the US to the Far East,” a Easyfix spokesperson says.

“Such was the success of our SR slat mats, we brought a second slat mat product to market in 2017 – the SDR slat rubber. This product encompasses all of the same great attributes as our SR slat rubber whilst having a smooth, sloped surface that facilitates faster run-off. This faster run-off can hugely benefit the reduction of emissions such as ammonia not to mention keeping the cattle cleaner.

“Our innovation isn’t just limited to the beef industry. A diverse portfolio of products is important and our extensive range of dairy livestock comfort solutions is a hugely significant part of our business.

“To date, we have sold over half a million cow cubicles around the world. Our cubicles are flexible and shape to the animals’ body, optimising their comfort and welfare.

“Our range of cow mattresses, with foam inserts, complement our cubicles nicely and help to ensure that cows are happy to lie down for longer.

“We supply matting to cover every area of a shed and farmyard so that all areas can work together to provide an integrated livestock comfort system.

“We even provide a flexible feed rail which makes it easier for animals to access and digest their feed.”

