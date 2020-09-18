'Chat, craic and telling each other lies' on the menu at Tipperary family pub from Monday

A Tipperary man is “excited” about the reopening of his family pub next Monday.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald of The Thatch in Cloneen says pubs are a central part of community life in rural Ireland. “We have missed the chat, the craic and telling each other lies in the pub,” Cllr Fitzgerald laughs.

“People want to get back out and meet up down the pub for a chat. We all enjoy a pint, but I have locals who haven’t had a drink since March because they didn't grow up drinking at home. When the pubs closed, it didn't cost them a thought,” he says.

“The Thatch is very much a family pub and there’s a loving feeling here. We are looking forward to meeting all our friends when we reopen,” he says.

Cllr Fitzgerald, who works in microbiology, says adherence to public health guidelines can stop the spread of Covid-19. “It’s going to be odd, a different dynamic, but everyone will be happy to be just back in the pub. We are all going to have to pull together and make it work,” he says.

“Cases are climbing, but it’s something we are going to have to live with. If the basics are done right the virus wont spread, and I will be driving this home in the pub. We have a duty of care to look after our family, our staff and most importantly our customers. We are putting these measures in place not to be awkward, but to look after our customers,” he adds.