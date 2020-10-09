Budget 2021 as it happens on TipperaryLive.ie

Budget 2021 coverage on TipperaryLive.ie in association with Declan Maher Financial Services

Budget 2021 will be announced on Tuesday next, October 13.

It will set out the main changes in taxation, social welfare, health, housing, education, employment and other areas.

TipperaryLive.ie will bring you Budget 2021 as it happens. Stay connected to our website and social media platforms for Budget news as it unfolds.