Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Munster Joinery is recruiting for a service engineer. Full training will be provided.

• Phil Purcell Engineering Ltd require an autocad technician/ draftsman for their expanding business based in Upperchurch, Thurles. Autocad and solidworks experience essential. Knowledge of other 3D software an advantage.

