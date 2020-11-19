Phenomenal Black Friday deals at Tipperary's Laurel The Salon

Laurel The Salon, Clonmel's Black Friday sale weekend is now on.

The Laurel Blackout Friday treatment and voucher sale takes place this Friday (November 20). The salon will be open from 11am to 3pm for cash payments.

Purchase a €50, €100, €150 or €200 voucher and receive an additional 10% free.



Purchase a Laurel Treatment Savings Pack of Five and receive a further 15% off.

There will be an online product only sale on Monday, November 23. 20% off on all retail including Laurel Bespoke Gift Sets, however, branded skin sets are not included in the sale.





There are spaces available for appointments this December. Contact the salon from Tuesday to Thursday between 11am and 3pm on 086-3950629 or book online.



New products are being added to the online store including 100% silk face masks and the salon's very own signature scented Laurel The Salon Candle.



"We hope you are all keeping well and staying safe both in body and mind. Winter is often a tough time for many of us, so take care, get plenty of fresh air and look out for each other," the team at Laurel The Salon say.



"We are so looking forward to seeing you all on December 1."