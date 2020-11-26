Thursday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
Health and Harmony
Tel: 0504-28682
Email: healthharmonythurles@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook and Instagram
Health and Harmony is a store on Old Baker Street, Thurles which sells high-quality health products and food. It stocks a wide range of supplements, health foods and natural skincare. Therapies available include acupuncture, kinesiology and reflexology.
Frank Roche
Tel: 0504-22313
Email: fproche@gmail.com
Website: frankrocheandsons.ie
Social media: Facebook
Frank Roche and Sons Ltd was established in 1960 and has gone from strength to strength selling giftware of distinction, housewares, china, glass, wallpaper, and a comprehensive stock of paints and decorators accessories.
This is a family business encompassing three generations of the Roche family, serving customers both locally and further afield.
Its giftware department has comprehensive stock including many worldwide prestige brands such as Waterford Crystal, Tipperary Crystal, Wedgewood, Aynsley, Belleek, Denby, Genesis, Mason Ironstone, Willow Tree, Duchess Bone China, Newbridge and many more.
With over 50 years experience in serving the painting and decorating market, the store has a comprehensive range of paint and decorating accessories. Brands include Farrow and Ball, Colortrend, Crown Trade, Sandtex, Sikkens, Sadolins among others. Gift vouchers and monthly special offers available.
Sola Energy Solutions
Tel: 0504-58750
Email: sales@sola.ie
Website: sola.ie
Social media: Facebook
Sola is a supplier and installer of a wide range of renewable energy systems and upgrade measures to the new build and retrofit market.
Clonmel Credit Union
Tel: 052-6125292
Email: admin@clonmelcu.com
Website: clonmelcu.com
Social media: Facebook
Clarke's Tyre and Battery Centre
Tel: 062-31108 or 086-8383909
Email: clarketyres@yahoo.ie
Website: clarkestyres.ie
Social media: Facebook
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on