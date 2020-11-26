Thursday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council

Health and Harmony

Tel: 0504-28682

Email: healthharmonythurles@gmail.com

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Health and Harmony is a store on Old Baker Street, Thurles which sells high-quality health products and food. It stocks a wide range of supplements, health foods and natural skincare. Therapies available include acupuncture, kinesiology and reflexology.

Frank Roche

Tel: 0504-22313

Email: fproche@gmail.com

Website: frankrocheandsons.ie

Social media: Facebook

Frank Roche and Sons Ltd was established in 1960 and has gone from strength to strength selling giftware of distinction, housewares, china, glass, wallpaper, and a comprehensive stock of paints and decorators accessories.

This is a family business encompassing three generations of the Roche family, serving customers both locally and further afield.

Its giftware department has comprehensive stock including many worldwide prestige brands such as Waterford Crystal, Tipperary Crystal, Wedgewood, Aynsley, Belleek, Denby, Genesis, Mason Ironstone, Willow Tree, Duchess Bone China, Newbridge and many more.

With over 50 years experience in serving the painting and decorating market, the store has a comprehensive range of paint and decorating accessories. Brands include Farrow and Ball, Colortrend, Crown Trade, Sandtex, Sikkens, Sadolins among others. Gift vouchers and monthly special offers available.

Sola Energy Solutions

Tel: 0504-58750

Email: sales@sola.ie

Website: sola.ie

Social media: Facebook

Sola is a supplier and installer of a wide range of renewable energy systems and upgrade measures to the new build and retrofit market.

Clonmel Credit Union

Tel: 052-6125292

Email: admin@clonmelcu.com

Website: clonmelcu.com

Social media: Facebook

Clarke's Tyre and Battery Centre

Tel: 062-31108 or 086-8383909

Email: clarketyres@yahoo.ie

Website: clarkestyres.ie

Social media: Facebook