Job Alert: Thurles Community Training Centre are hiring

Thurles Community Training Centre invites applications to the position of Hairdressing Instructor (13 hours per week).

Applicant must possess:

A recognised diploma in Training & Education / Vocational or Trade level qualification (QQI Level 7) and significant experience of working with young people.

The ability to integrate I.T. based learning, literacy development and other pedagogical skills and approaches.

Excellent administration and communication skills.

An awareness of QQI and the National Framework of Qualifications for CTCs.

Experience delivering VTCT programmes is an advantage.

Please outline how you fit the requirements in your application. Further information on this position can be requested by contacting Anne on info@thurlesctc.ie.

The salary scale associated with the post is €13,000 – €23,000 pro rata (including long serving increments). A starting salary at point 1 will apply in line with CTC agreements.

Applications should be marked private and confidential and must include a covering letter with CV. Applications should be returned to the General Manager, Thurles Community Training Centre, Cabra Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary, E41Y6V0.

Closing date for applications is Friday, December 18, 2020 by 2pm with interviews expected to be held during week ending January 8, 2021. Late applications will not be considered and short listing may apply. Position subject to Garda Vetting. Canvassing will disqualify.