Christmas greetings from Tipperary art gallery The Narrow Space

The Narrow Space on Mitchel Street, Clonmel, County Tipperary is full to the brim with beautiful work for its annual Christmas exhibition.

Unfortunately, The Narrow Space is unable to have an opening night gathering for the Christmas exhibition due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"I hope you will be able to take some time in these busy days to pop up to the gallery and enjoy the exhibition," says The Narrow Space's Aisling Kilroy.

"As this strange 2020 draws to a close, may I wish you and your family a peaceful and safe Christmas and a bright 2021," Aisling adds.

Visit The Narrow Space's website, Facebook and Instagram, telephone 052-6127838, or email thenarrowspacegallery@outlook.com.