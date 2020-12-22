Tipperary store Meany's Shoes announce 'fantastic sale discounts'

Meany's Shoes in Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary wishes you all a Happy Christmas and says thank you to everyone who has supported the business during 2020.

"As with everything, our sale will have to be a little different this year. To avoid crowds and to keep our customers and staff safe, we are going to offer sale discounts online for a few days before our doors open," the Meany's Shoes team say.

"This will give all customers an equal opportunity to be one of the first to avail of our fantastic sale discounts, but in the safety of their own homes. Items can be ordered for delivery or for click and collect. We will then reopen our doors on December 29 at 11am, with limited numbers in-store.

"Unfortunately, in order to adhere to strict guidelines when fitting children’s shoes, we can only allow small numbers into our children’s department at a time, so booking for this will be essential for the first week of the sale. Phone before Christmas Eve or email bookingmeanyshoes.ie.

"Watch out for our discounts on Facebook/Instagram or sign up to our mailing list and be one of the first to receive our special offers," the Meany's Shoes team add.