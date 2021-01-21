Mother and Baby Homes survivor redress for Tipperary people and all you need to know

Well-known solicitor Marcella Sheehy (pictured below) of Sheehy Manton Solicitors, The Square, Fethard, Tipperary has reviewed the report of Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes that has recently been published.

Marcella can assist and discuss with you the provisions that have been made to provide restitution to the women and families whose lives have been impacted by their experiences in Mother and Baby Homes.

Marcella has extensive knowledge in assisting victims to get the right and proper redress they deserve.

Marcella has advised clients in securing redress from other statutory schemes such as:

* Hepatitis C Compensation Tribunal

* Residential Institutions Redress Board

* Clerical Abuse Claims

If you need support in accessing redress, please contact Tel: 052- 6131897 or info@sheehymanton.ie

Marcella Sheehy-Principal of Sheehy Manton Solicitors - A leading Law Firm