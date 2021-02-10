Kelly questions where Tipperary's road allocation has gone to?

This allocation was announced in mid January last year and that is the standard timeline every year, but not this year.

Labour Party Leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has questioned where the roads allocation for Tipperary County Council has gone to.

The former Minister for the Environment said that Tipperary County Council are still waiting for their allocation for local and regional roads from the Department of Transport and Minister Eamon Ryan.

"I cannot understand what the delay is. This funding is critical and Tipperary County Council needs to know now how much funding they will have in order to look at how they are going to distribute this and progress projects and works. It’s not fair on local councillors either who are trying to push works in their locality and work with the public.

"Last year the total national allocation was €525m and Tipperary received €28.9m of this. This allocation was announced in mid January last year and that is the standard timeline every year. So why is Eamon Ryan holding up the announcement of local authorities allocation this year? What’s going on?" Deputy Kelly has questioned.

Minister Ryan came in for severe criticism at a meeting of Tipperary County Council this week for refusing to meet members to discuss the proposed N24 by-pass of Tipperary town, stating that he is too busy. He was also heavily criticised for putting a halt to a major roads project in Limerick city and has been labelled anti-roads, by a number of local councillors. His refusla to meet Tipperary councillors was described as being "a major insult" by Cllr Michael Fitzgerald (FG), one of the longest serving elected representatives in the country.