Tipperary Museum - 'A Hidden Gem on Your Doorstep'

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is located in the heart of Clonmel's civic centre.

A Museum was first established in Parnell Street, Clonmel in the 1940’s with the new premises officially opened during 2000 in Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

The Museum is located on the site of a former prison and was the location of Ireland’s only Borstal from 1906 – 1956.

The newly redeveloped and re-imagined Tipperary Museum of Hidden History was opened to the public on Thursday, October 24, 2019, following joint investment of €500,000 from Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary County Council.

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is a state-of-the-art visitor experience in the centre of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East.

This new Museum brings Tipperary’s rich hidden history vividly to life through characters, stories and one of the largest museum collections in Ireland. Expect to be surprised and intrigued by what you find! Immerse yourself in stories of castles and conquests, courage, superstition, murder and death.

Explore tales of two worlds, from rural life in 19th century Tipperary to the Big Houses on the Suir Valley. Come face to face (literally) with Oliver Cromwell. Learn about one man and his boat and meet a host of heroes from the world of sports and entertainment such as Maurice Davin, Tom Kiely, Lena Rice, Frank Patterson, Mick Delahunty and Tommy O’ Brien. This multi-sensory experience is a must-see on your journey into Ireland’s Ancient East.

Designation

Tipperary County Museum is a designated Museum by the National Museum of Ireland, which allows it to retain archaeological items of local significance and to borrow items of national and international importance.

The Museum is also fully accredited under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) which means it has attained specified standards across a range of issues from care of collections to education to visitor services.

MSPI

Museum Standards Programme of Ireland - We are a fully accredited museum in the 'Museum Standards Programme for Ireland' (MSPI) in association with The Heritage Council.

Location

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is located in the elegant 18th century town of Clonmel the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, an hour or two from most Irish cities. Cork Airport is 100km away, Shannon Airport 105km, Dublin Airport 180km.

Clonmel is beautifully situated in the lush green landscapes of Ireland’s Golden Vale, on the banks of the Suir River with the Comeragh Mountains rearing to the south.

The town retains much of its original 18th century atmosphere and elegant streetscape with a fascinating history, a vibrant arts and culture calendar, successful festivals, and excellent accommodation and services.

Clonmel is just 26km from the Rock of Cashel,19kms from Cahir Castle, 26km to Ormond Castle, Carrick- on - Suir, 52 km Kilkenny Castle and 45km to Waterford Medieval Museum and Bishops Palace.

Admission is free all year round.

