Local Enterprise Week continues in Tipperary

The week will conclude with a celebration of women in business to mark international women’s day with guest speaker, Cahir native Dee Ahearn, CEO of the internationally know Barretstown charity.

Local Enterprise Week, continues this week in Tipperary and will conclude on Friday with a special event featuring Cahir lady and head of Barretstown, Dee Ahearn to help celebrate Women in Business.



Organised by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary and supported by Enterprise Ireland and Tipperary County Council, this year’s theme is ‘Making It Happen.’ Common topics across the week include starting a new business, resilience and recovery, the green economy, becoming ‘leaner’, exploring new markets, doing business online and the new trading relationship with the UK.

For the first time, Local Enterprise Week also includes ten ‘Spotlight’ events and these have been open to every business across the country.



The week will conclude with a celebration of women in business to mark international women’s day with guest speaker, Cahir native Dee Ahearn, CEO of the internationally know Barretstown charity.

Dee Ahearn - the Cahir native is head of the Barretstown charity



Anthony Fitzgerald Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Tipperary said:

“Small businesses throughout Tipperary are being severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and many haven’t been able to trade fully since last year. That’s why initiatives like Local Enterprise Week are more important than ever as they showcase all the supports that are available to small businesses and start-ups now.

“As well as the ten ‘Spotlight’ events, we are offering a full programme of events over the five days of Local Enterprise Week. Our advice to all local businesses and to those with a business idea, is to have a look at the events taking place by visiting LocalEnterprise.ie/ Tipperary and to book early.”



The remaining Spotlight events taking place during Local Enterprise Week are:



*Engage for Growth with David Meade’ on Thursday, March 4 at 10am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown).



*S.M.A.R.Tech for StartUps’ on Thursday, March 4 at 4pm (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Clare).



*Masterclass: Health checking your business for its forward journey’ on Thursday, March 4 at 7pm (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Wexford).



*Trading Online Voucher Information Webinar’ on Friday, March 5 at 9.30am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Fingal).



Details for events taking place for Local Enterprise Week, are available at LocalEnterprise.ie/Tipperary. Local Enterprise Week is an annual initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by Enterprise Ireland, local authorities and the Government of Ireland.