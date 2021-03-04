International Women’s Day - an opportunity to celebrate women says North Tipp State Solicitor Michelle O'Connell

“International Women’s Day gives an opportunity to celebrate women both in industry and in the home. Having recently become a mother I have a greater appreciation for the dual role of women both at home and in business. This week gives women a chance to show their support to other women and to champion their achievements.”



So says the State Solicitor for north Tipperary, Michelle O’Connell, a Thurles native, who grew up in a family hospitality business in the town. Her parents Derek and the late Eleanor O’Connell successfully ran the well-known Park Avenue House Hotel for many years. The last of her siblings to go into business, her sister Louise, the owner of The Runnerbean Coffee Shop & Catering Company and her brother Mark, founder and Director of Repucon Consulting, Michelle established Michelle O’Connell Solicitors in January 2017.

State Solocitor for North Tipperary, Michelle O'Connell

She is married to Frank Tuohy, a primary teacher in St Michael’s National School Holycross. They welcomed their first child, Eleanor, last year and live locally. They are both very much involved in musical theatre in the area both with Phoenix Productions and Thurles Musical Society. Michelle and Frank held the role of Vice-Chairperson and Chairperson of TMS, respectively, previously.



Michelle, qualified as a solicitor in June 2009, having studied Commerce in University College Dublin, she then completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Studies in Technical University Dublin (formerly DIT).



Michelle completed her professional training, in the Blackhall Place, Cork and with Judge Gerard O’Brien. Michelle was appointed State Solicitor for north Tipperary in March 2015. Michelle O’Connell Solicitors offers legal expertise in Family Law, Childcare Law, Probate, Conveyancing and Personal Injuries litigation, in addition to the office’s prosecution commitments. Michelle recently expanded the practice and welcomed Ms Jenna Man as assistant solicitor to the firm.



“International Women’s Day allows women to reflect on and appreciate how important our role in society is. It is not about highlighting any one category of women but rather commending the efforts made by them particularly given the challenges faced by everyone during the ongoing pandemic. I have been honoured to have been surrounded by brilliant and strong women growing up and I continue to be amazed by my female colleagues and friends in all they achieve both professionally and personally,” Michelle says.



She added: “To ensure continued success to women in their chosen profession, continued support needs to be given to them. I have been lucky to become a Mentor for the Law Society’s Law and Women mentoring programme which has connected me with other legal professionals that wish to encourage and help other females in law. Over the last number of years more female than male solicitors have been admitted to the role of solicitors for the first time ever, which will show a greater representation of females in years to come.



“As it stands both the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Minister for Justice are female which already highlights a greater representation in more influential roles. There needs to be support shown at every level to women from their earliest experiences within the education system to ensure that they believe that they can achieve their potential. The Government also need to ensure they continue to put in place initiatives that support women in returning to work be that through childcare or ensuring that pay gaps in certain industries are addressed.



“Finally it is essential that we as professional women surround ourselves with good people who champion us and promote us. In the words of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former US Supreme Court Justice, ‘Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception’. In celebrating International Women’s Week let us remember the importance of the representation of women in all professions and let’s do our best to support our colleagues and friends in achieving this goal.”



Michelle O’Connell Solicitors can be contacted on 0504-23900 or info@mocs.ie for any legal queries or further information on services offered.