Aldi spent €136million with Tipperary food and drink producers in 2020

Aldi Ireland has announced details of its continued significant contribution to Tipperary’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In 2020, Aldi sourced €136million of locally produced food and drink from Tipperary based suppliers. Aldi partners with 14 Tipperary producers including long-term relationships with ABP Cahir, Ribworld and Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water. Last year it began working with three new Tipperary suppliers for the first time.

Aldi will boost its annual national spend on Irish food and drink by 17.5% in 2021 to €1BN, with further opportunities available to Tipperary suppliers. Operating eight stores in Tipperary, Aldi employs 159 full time staff, spending €10.4M on wages annually. It is seeking to recruit 24 new permanent employees for its Tipperary stores this year.

Aldi’s stores support multiple charities across Tipperary at a local level. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Tipperary stores having donated almost 152,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cashel Brothers of Charity, Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre and Roscrea SPCA some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

Commenting Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve. Our operations and stores contribute to businesses, communities and families right across Tipperary.”

“We have invested €29.4M in our Tipperary stores over the last number of years, while we sourced €136M of locally produced food and drink from Tipperary based suppliers last year. Multiple local charities have also availed of our support through our FoodCloud partnership and Community Grants initiative.”