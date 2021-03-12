NTDC welcomes €800,000 in funding

This news provides further recognition of the role and importance of social enterprise in delivery community services.

North Tipperary Development Company a member of the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humphreys TD, of an €800,000 Covid-19 Social Enterprise Regeneration Programme, funded by her Department to be administered by the ILDN.



The fund will resource Local Development Companies like NTDC and LDC consortia to provide supports to social enterprises in communities as they emerge from the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Welcoming the Programme, North Tipperary Development Company CEO Michael Murray said;

“The scheme, which is funded by the Department Rural Community Development (DRCD) through the Dormant Accounts Fund (DAF), will provide grants of up to €80k to provide free training and mentoring to social enterprise managers, directors and staff across the country, with a particular focus on strategic planning, digital innovation, capacity building and governance. It will assist social enterprises to strengthen their operations, to repurpose or diversify their trading income while living in a Covid-19 operating environment.”



Michael Murray continued; “NTDC are working with our colleagues in the mid-west region to submit consortium applications to the fund. It is envisaged that our applications will focus on social enterprise supports in the areas of digital innovation, income generation and strategic planning”. This initiative follows on from our administration of the 2019/2020 Small Social Enterprise Capital Grants Pilot scheme on behalf of the Department of Rural Community Development, where we supported Social Enterprises including Nenagh Arts Centre, The Source Arts Centre, Cloughjordan Community Farm Grow Hub, Thurles Centre for Independent Living and Newport Community Centre”.



Jim Finn Chair of NTDC and the ILDN states “that the initiative is welcome news and provides further recognition of the role and importance of social enterprise in delivery community services. The NTDC Board have also recently approved a Small Capital Grant Scheme through their Social & Community Activation Programme to support Social Enterprises reopening post Covid-19 restrictions.

"Details of this fund will be promoted in the coming weeks. Examples of Social Enterprises that received similar NTDC supports in the past include Loughmore Community Tea Rooms, Lorrha Community Shop (SCEAL), Age Action Roscrea”



ILDN is the representative body for Ireland’s Local Development Companies (LDCs) such as North Tipperary Development Company. These 49 not-for-profit groups are building inclusive, vibrant communities and better life chances for people in every part of Ireland. ILDN members administer the LEADER programme and the Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme (SICAP) across the Country which allows Local Development Companies support Social Enterprises nationwide.