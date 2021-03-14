Councillors press again for weekend access to Irish Water

Council members contacting Irish Water about difficulties in specific areas, on behalf of members of the public, are informed that the issues cannot be discussed with them due to GDPR legislation.

Members of Tipperary County Council have once again expressed their dismay that Irish Water will not provide weekend access to a public representatives hotline for reporting difficulties in water and sewerage faciliites.



This matter has given rise to much frustration on the part of public representatives in Tipperary and though they sent a letter to Irish Water appealing to the company to provide cover at the weekends Irish water reverted saying that this is not possible. However, members can go through the same procedure as the general public.



The problem is that when council members contact Irish Water about difficulties in specific areas, on behalf of members of the public, they are informed that the issues cannot be discussed with them due to GDPR legislation.



Cllrs Sean Ryan and David Dunne described the situation as being “ridiculous” and both expressed their strong concerns about the reply from the company. They requested the council to write to Irish Water once again and to impress upon the company, in the strongest possible terms, their frustration and dismay at the approach being taken.



The councillors were informed that this seems to be the approach Irish Water is taking and the council has no input into it.