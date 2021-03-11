Patrick C. Horan & Co recruiting Graduate Trainee Chartered Accountants in Thurles

Patrick C. Horan & Co are currently recruiting for Graduate Trainee Chartered Accountants for their approved training firm based in Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Co.Tipperary.

Patrick C. Horan & Co have a varied client base and are seeking to recruit recent commerce / accounting graduates.

If you expect to graduate this year with a 2.1 or better for a challenging career where your skills are always in demand apply now by forwarding your CV to careers@pchoranco.ie.

Please apply no later than March 25. See Patrick C. Horan & Co for more.



